HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state.

So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are defending state champions, like 6A champions Austin Westlake and North Shore.

MaxPreps, the top national high school sports website, ranked the Chaparrals and Mustangs No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in their Texas high school football preseason poll.

Here’s how the top 25 looks:

  1. Austin Westlake
  2. North Shore (Houston)
  3. Duncanville
  4. Denton Guyer
  5. Katy
  6. South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
  7. DeSoto
  8. Southlake Carroll
  9. Allen
  10. Dallas Paris Episcopal
  11. Katy Paetow
  12. Denton Ryan
  13. China Spring
  14. Lucas Lovejoy
  15. Longview
  16. Austin Lake Travis
  17. College Station
  18. Humble Atascocita
  19. Stephenville
  20. Prosper
  21. Arlington Martin
  22. Aledo
  23. Lorena
  24. Melissa
  25. Carthage

For the rest of the poll, click here.