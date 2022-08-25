HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium.

The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.

North Shore won the 6A Division I state championship last year. A lot of those players who participated in that win will be returning to the field, as the Mustangs look to start another run to a state championship.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders went 8-3 last season with a loss to Spring in the first round of the playoffs. But The Woodlands have a good group of returning starters on both sides of the ball and some new players that could make an early impact.

The forecast: Isolated chances for showers and storms before the game, up until kickoff, warm, 87 degrees. By halftime we will cool to mid 80s and should remain cloudy, but more importantly, dry.