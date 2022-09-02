HOUSTON (CW39) — After an exciting first week of high school football, more big games are on tap this weekend in the Houston area, including a big clash between two of the top programs in the area.

No. 10 Atascocita vs. No. 5 Katy, Friday 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium

A top-10 battle between the Eagles and Tigers will determine whether Atascocita can take that next step to becoming a major contender for a state championship, or whether Katy is back in form as its role as the dominant team in the area.

Katy racked up 442 rushing yards in its 49-16 win over Clear Springs last week, while Atascocita’s defense looked strong in a 37-0 shutout win over Dickinson.

No. 22 Bridgeland vs. No. 12 Katy Tompkins, Friday 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium

Literally across the parking lot from Atascocita-Katy, another big game will take place as the Bears and Falcons meet in a battle of upstart programs looking to make that jump into state title contenders.

Bridgeland eked out a 24-21 win over rival Cy-Fair to open the season, while Tompkins got a 31-23 win over Cypress Ranch on the road.

Ridge Point at Dickinson, Friday 7 p.m.

Two good teams coming off tough losses look to get back on track, as Ridge Point hopes that its 44-14 loss to No. 1 Austin Westlake is not indicative of how good of a team it is, while the Gators hope that they can get well at home after getting shut out by Atascocita last week.

C.E. King at Allen, Friday 7 p.m.

Can the Panthers take the long trip up north into the DFW Metroplex and get a win over the Eagles, one of the state’s perennial top teams in 6A? Well, while King’s 63-7 win over Crosby was impressive, it was against a 5A Division I school. Meanwhile, Allen was dominated by St. John Bosco of California at home, 52-14 in the Tom Landry Classic.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry, Friday 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

“The Battle of the ‘Berg” is always a fun game to watch between the two 5A Rosenberg schools. Lamar is riding high after an impressive 30-13 win over Willowridge, while Terry also looked good in its 35-20 win over Clements last weekend.

No. 24 Katy Paetow vs. Cypress Ranch, Saturday 6 p.m., C-F FCU Stadium

Paetow’s first game as a 6A team was a success with a 14-3 win over Conroe. But the Panthers will have to step their game up, as the Mustangs are a good team that will come into the game with a chip on their shoulders after coming up short last weekend against Tompkins.

Check out the highlights of the games and more on H-Town High School Sports, Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CW39 Houston!