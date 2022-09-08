HOUSTON (CW39) — There have been a big number of close games in the Houston area to start the 2002 high school football season. And that included a top-10 battle between Katy and Atascocita that was a thriller, with Katy winning 35-28.

And guess what? We have another top-10 battle in the Houston area as two northside powers hook up in a battle of Mustangs.

No. 7 Spring Westfield (2-0) vs. No. 2 North Shore (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium

Both teams come in with dominant offenses, as Westfield has put up 63 and 51 points in wins over Cypress Park and Hightower. Westfield quarterback Preston Hatter has thrown 10 touchdowns in two games, showing that the Mustangs are a dangerous team in the air as well as on the ground.

North Shore has relied on its defense in its first two games, holding The Woodlands to a lone touchdown before giving up two late fourth quarter scores in a 49-21 win, then shut out Spring 49-0 last week. The Mustang defense has allowed only 106 rushing yards combined this season.

Cypress Falls (2-0) vs. No. 24 Klein Cain (2-0), Friday 7 p.m., Klein Memorial Stadium

Cain has remained a strong team despite losing a lot of players from last year’s team. But the Hurricanes have impressive wins over Summer Creek and The Woodlands College Park to put them in the state top 25. This will be a big test for Cy Falls to see if the Eagles should be considered a team to watch for the rest of the season. The Eagles have wins over

No. 5 Katy (2-0) vs. No. 11 Tompkins (2-0), Saturday 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium

District 19-6A play begins with the game that could probably end up deciding the district championship. The Tigers are still sore about losing to the Falcons back in 2020 and haven’t lost a district opening game since the Reagan administration. Tompkins looked impressive in beating Bridgeland last Saturday but will need more defensive help to contain Katy’s powerful offense.

No. 16 Shadow Creek (2-0) vs. Bridgeland (1-1), Saturday 6 p.m., Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

This game will be either a redemption game for Bridgeland, who want to bounce back in a big way after a tough loss to Tompkins, or a statement game for Shadow Creek, who want to prove that it should be in the conversation as a team that can contend for an area championship.

Other games to watch:

No. 5 (5A Div. II) Fort Bend Marshall (1-1) vs. Alief Taylor (1-1), Friday 7 p.m., Crump Stadium

No. 10 (5A Div. I) Foster (2-0) vs. Terry (2-0), Friday 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium, Rosenberg

Paetow (1-1) vs. Morton Ranch (2-0), Friday 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium

Pearland (1-1) at C.E. King (1-1), Friday 7 p.m.

Stafford (1-1) at Sealy (2-0), Friday 7 p.m.

Check out the highlights of the games and more on H-Town High School Sports, Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CW39 Houston!