Houston Astros Correa and Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly exchange words
The Houston Astros and the LA Dodgers has an exchange of words after a strike out Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Here’s a look with details!
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- George Floyd hologram in place of Thomas Jefferson
- VIDEO: President Trump in Midland, Texas
- Minneapolis police identify ‘Umbrella Man’ who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says
- Food stamp debate: Trump administration has weighed drug testing, other restrictions
- Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 better organized, track still uncertain