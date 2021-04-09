Houston Astros lost more than $100 MILLION last year in revenue

HOUSTON (CW39) With baseball fans back in the stands across the country we’re now getting a clearer picture on the pandemic’s impact on teams that played in empty stadiums last year.

Penn Bets estimated MLB revenue losses during the 2020 season for all 30 MLB teams based on average ticket price data and attendance figures from 2019.

The company says the Houston Astros ranked #5 for revenue losses during the 2020 season with an estimated loss of $158,812,457. The Astros’ average loss per game was $1,960,640.

The teams with the largest estimated revenue losses during the 2020 season: 1. Los Angeles Dodgers 2. Chicago Cubs 3. Boston Red Sox 4. New York Yankees 5. Houston Astros.

Penn Bets says the league lost an estimated $2,474,793,849 during the 2020 season due to no live attendance.

The top 10 teams with the largest revenue losses account for more than half of the overall league losses, accounting for more than $1.3 billion in league live attendance revenue losses.