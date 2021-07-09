Houston Astros players Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa opting out of Tuesday night in Denver

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by his teammate Carlos Correa #1 following his ninth inning walk-off two-run home run to defeat the New York Yankees 6-4 in game six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver. Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.

Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

