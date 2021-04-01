Houston Astros to celebrate Opening Day on Thursday

Fans encouraged to celebrate Go Astros Day for Thursday’s Opening Day Game at Oakland

HOUSTON (CW39) As the Astros prepare for their Opening Day game on Thursday night at Oakland (9:07 p.m. CT first pitch), Astros fans all over the city are encouraged to celebrate Go Astros Day and show their Astros pride this Thursday, April 1 by posting a photo of themselves in Astros gear on their social media accounts with the hashtag #ForTheH.

The Astros are also asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to celebrate Go Astros Day by wearing Astros clothing and accessories, rocking their Astros apparel, decking out their buildings in Astros colors and creatively displaying their Astros pride on Thursday. The Astros extend a heart-felt thank you to the City of Houston, which will light up City Hall and the city’s airports and bridges in Astros colors on Thursday.

A great place to find Astros merchandise is The Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park, which will be open this week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CT. To celebrate Opening Day, the Astros Team Store will have extended hours on Opening Day, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Also this week, the Astros social accounts will be running fan-friendly promotions, giving fans an opportunity to win gift cards to the Team Store. Follow @Astros for a chance to win.

Another way to show your Astros pride is by visiting select Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. This week select Houston-Area Academy stores are offering free Astros Yard Signs while supplies last. No purchase necessary. For more information on participating stores, please visit Astros.com/YardSigns. One your yard sign is displayed at home, snap a picture of your sign and share on social media with the hashtag #ForTheHSweeps for a chance to win Astros tickets to an upcoming game.

On Thursday, the Astros and Karbach will host an Opening Day Celebration Happy Hour at Karbach Brewing Company from 5-8 p.m. The Happy Hour will feature food and drink specials, a live DJ, raffle prizes, a live broadcast by the Astros radio home, SportsTalk 790, and an appearance by Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars.

Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars will be active in the city this week, with select Surprise and Delight appearances planned at various locations. Orbit and the Shooting Stars will also be available for media hits this week, specifically on Thursday, for virtual or in-person interviews. To schedule an interview with Orbit and the Shooting Stars, please email Steve Grande (sgrande@astros.com) and Richard Tapia (rtapia@astros.com) in the Astros Communications and Marketing departments.

With the Astros opening on the road, Astros fans will get to celebrate Opening Day festivities twice, with the Home Opener scheduled for Thursday, April 8 vs. Oakland. Single-game tickets are available for the Home Opener and all Astros home games in April and can be purchased online at Astros.com/Tickets or by phone, toll free, at 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767).