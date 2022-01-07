HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Baptist is set to meet New Orleans in the Southland Conference Tip-off Event at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy. Tip-off is at 11 a.m.

New Orleans lost 92-82 in overtime to McNeese State in its most recent game, while Houston Baptist came up short in a 90-81 game against Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Derek St. Hilaire is putting up 18.1 points to lead the way for the Privateers. Troy Green is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Huskies are led by Brycen Long, who is averaging 9.8 points.

LOVE FOR LONG: Long has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Huskies are 0-6 when they allow 73 or more points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 78 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 78.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Privateers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. New Orleans has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three games while Houston Baptist has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 74.4 possessions per game. The fast-paced Privateers have pushed that total to 78.4 possessions per game over their last five games.