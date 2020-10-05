HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America has announced the 2020 Astros season award winners:

Astros Most Valuable Player – George Springer: Springer is a first-time winner of this award after leading the Astros in OPS (.899), runs scored (37), HR (14) and slugging (.540). Springer shined down the stretch, hitting .316 in September with nine HR and a 1.033 OPS.

Astros Pitcher of the Year – Framber Valdez: Valdez is a first-time winner of this award after posting a 5-3 record with a 3.57 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts). The 26-year-old southpaw led the staff in innings pitched (70.2) and strikeouts (76) and was tied for the lead in wins. His 70.2 innings and 76 K’s were tops in the AL among southpaws.

Astros Rookie of the Year – Cristian Javier: The 23-year-old Javier was 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts) in 2020. His 3.48 ERA, .188 opponent batting avg. and 0.99 WHIP were tops on the staff among starters (min. 10 GS). Additionally, his .188 opponent batting avg. ranked fourth among all AL starters and his 0.99 WHIP ranked sixth.

Darryl Kile Good Guy of the Year – Brad Peacock: This award is presented annually to the player who exhibits good character and decency towards teammates, fans and media.

Fred Hartman Long and Meritorious Service to Baseball Award – Carl Schneider: A baseball lifer, Astros clubhouse manager Carl Schneider has been with the Astros since 1989, when he joined the organization as a bat boy. He joined the clubhouse staff full-time and was named clubhouse manager in 2011. A Texas native, Schneider has worked 11 Astros playoff runs, four All-Star games and three World Series. In 2017, he won the Pete Sheehy Clubhouse Award which is given annually to the MLB’s top home and visiting clubhouse manager.

The Houston BBWAA also announced that longtime beat reporter Brian McTaggart would return as the Chapter Chairman for 2021.