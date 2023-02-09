HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another big event is on its way to Houston, and it’s expected to bring college football fans from around the country.

Houston began its preparations to host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a press conference on Wednesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Handcock and other dignitaries at NRG Stadium to announce the host committee for the big game, scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

Turner said the only regret that when the game happens, he will not be mayor no longer, as he will reach the end of his term by Jan. 1, 2024.

Handcock said that Houston’s knack for hosting big events, such as the Super Bowl, this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four and the 2028 FIFA World Cup, made Houston an easy choice for hosting college football’s national championship game.

The College Football Playoff will have two semifinals this year, its final year of having only four teams selected before it expands to 12 teams during the 2024 season.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will host the semifinal games for the 2023 season, with the winners of those games advancing to the championship game in Houston.

For more information on Houston’s host committee for the CFP championship game, go to Houston2024.com.