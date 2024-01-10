HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re wondering who from Houston is playing in the National Football League, here is a list, out from University of Houston today about star players on the field today.

Standouts include University of Houston Football alum Matthew Adams posts season-best five tackle performance in regular season finale while Payton Turner returned from injury and recovered a fumble as Cougars shined on the biggest stage.

­Matthew Adams | Cleveland Browns | L, 31-14 at Cincinnati

Adams made his first start of the season, and first since January 2023, tallying a season-high five tackles with four coming in the first half. Adams played a career-high 49 defensive snaps and an additional 27 special teams snaps. Pittsburgh clinched a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Kyle Allen | Buffalo Bills | W, 21-14 at Miami

Did not play. Buffalo won the AFC East.

Tyus Bowser | Baltimore Ravens | L, 17-10 vs Pittsburgh

Injured reserve list. Baltimore enters the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed.

Tank Dell | Houston Texans | W, 23-19 at Indianapolis

Injured reserve list. Houston won the AFC South.

Art Green | Denver Broncos | Practice Squad

Logan Hall | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | W, 9-0 at Carolina

Racked up four tackles in another start on the defensive line. Tampa Bay won the NFC South.

Josh Jones | Houston Texans | W, 23-19 at Indianapolis

Played four special teams snaps. Houston won the AFC South.

Marcus Jones | New England Patriots | L, 17-3 vs New York Jets

Injured reserve list.

Case Keenum | Houston Texans | W, 23-19 at Indianapolis

Inactive. Houston won the AFC South.

Donavan Mutin | Atlanta Falcons | Practice Squad

Ed Oliver | Buffalo Bills | W, 21-14 at Miami

Recorded one tackle in the season finale over 46 defensive snaps. Buffalo won the AFC East.

Gervarrius Owens | New York Giants | W, 27-10 vs Philadelphia

Played 12 special teams snaps in his third NFL game. Did not record a statistic.

Elandon Roberts | Pittsburgh Steelers | W, 17-10 at Baltimore

Returned to action after missing a week due to injury. Tallied one tackle in the start, playing 22 defensive snaps and one special teams snap. Pittsburgh clinched a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Kody Russey | New England Patriots | Practice Squad



Grant Stuard | Indianapolis Colts | L, 23-19 vs Houston

Played 23 special teams snaps without recording a stat.

Clayton Tune | Arizona Cardinals | L, 21-20 vs Seattle

Got in on the fifth play from scrimmage of the game. Rushing for a first down on a third and one play that helped Arizona move the sticks during an opening drive that led to three points. Played two offensive snaps.

Nick Thurman | Carolina Panthers | L, 9-0 vs Tampa Bay

Tallied a pair of tackles and a QB hit in his 23 defensive snaps played.

Payton Turner | New Orleans Saints | W, 48-17 vs Atlanta

After missing 15 games due to injury, Turner recovered a fumble and hit the quarterback twice in New Orleans rout of Atlanta. Played 18 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Greg Ward | Philadelphia Eagles | Practice Squad

Damarion Williams | Baltimore Ravens | L, 17-10 vs Pittsburgh

Injured reserve list. Baltimore enters the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed.

