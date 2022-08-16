HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Cougars will start the 2022 season off as one of the top teams in the country, ranked in the top 25 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

The AP poll, released on Monday, has UH ranked No. 24, while the coaches’ poll has the Cougars at No. 25.

It is the first time since 2016 since Houston was ranked in the preseason polls.

Here at the University of Houston, and head coach @Holgorsendana feels it's been a good couple of weeks of practice for @UHCougarFB as they prep for the season. pic.twitter.com/8RpKZGLhzB — Chad Washington (@ChadDWashington) August 16, 2022

UH is the third team from Texas ranked in the preseason AP poll, with Texas A&M ranked No. 6 and Baylor No. 10.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

Houston opens its season two weeks from Saturday (Sept. 3) at UTSA. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from the Alamodome. The in-state matchup is the lone FBS contest nationally on opening weekend featuring two 12-plus win teams from a season ago.