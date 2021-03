HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Cougars won the American Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday and secured the number 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars will take on Cleveland State on Friday at 7:15 pm.

Led by Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars finished the regular season with a 24-3 record and No. 7 in the AP poll.

Enter the Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge right now and see how far the Cougars go throughout the tournament.