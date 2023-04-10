HOUSTON (KIAH) Keeping our four-legged friends safe is the goal for pet owners. And that’s why the Houston Dash is joining forces with Dogtopia, to maintain dogs safety when they have to be away from home.

Dogtopia

The Houston Dash announcing that Dogtopia is now their official Dog Boarding Partner. This is a multi-year partnership for the Houston Dash with both Dogtopia Houston Galleria and Dogtopia NASA.

“Many of our players, staff and fans are dog owners who understand the important role pets play in our lives” said Dash President Jessica O’Neill. “We are thrilled to partner with Dogtopia who will help us improve the player experience while the team is traveling.”

While in the care of Dogtopia employees, the player’s dogs will benefit from a variety of dog boarding services offered by the professional dog service. Dash players will be able to access webcams to check-in on their pups, ensuring peace of mind of players while on the road. Additionally, the top-rated dog service will ensure Dash pups a safe, supervised and happy during their boarding experience.

Dogtopia will be supported by the team in a variety of community initiatives and branded digital activations. Additionally, Dash players will benefit from dog boarding services provided by the agreement.

Dogtopia

Dogtopia will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the “Meet the Dash Dogs” series on team social media channels throughout the regular season.

“We are thrilled to Sponsor the Houston Dash team this year. We feel like this partnership is the right partnership for us and our brand, Dogtopia. Our customers are very busy people with a variety of interests and are always on the go, we help them in their active lifestyles by giving them piece of mind that while they are out being busy that their pups will have the best day ever! Many of our customers are avid sports fans, they love going to sporting events and it would not surprise me if we see some of them at a Dash game,” said Dogtopia Managing Member, Christopher King.