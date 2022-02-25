HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Dynamo 2 will kick off their inaugural season at AVEVA Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 26, against Whitecaps FC 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT, the Club and MLS NEXT Pro announced today.

The full regular season will consist of 24 games, with 12 home games and 12 road games, to be followed by an eight-team playoff. The final day of the regular season will be on September 18.

The team will make its debut at PNC Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 16 against Portland Timbers 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT. This game will be a part of a doubleheader between the first and second teams, with the MLS-level Dynamo playing the Timbers at 5:00 p.m. that same day. All Houston Dynamo FC Members will receive tickets for this match.

Additionally, the team will travel to Toyota Stadium to take on North Texas SC on Apr. 23 at 5:00 p.m. for the first installment of the MLS NEXT Pro Texas Derby following the MLS match between the Dynamo and FC Dallas at 2:00 p.m.

Dynamo and Dash Members will receive special benefits for matches at AVEVA Stadium, with Legend level Members receiving free tickets to three matches, Captain level Members receiving two complimentary matches, and First Team members getting one match.

The full Dynamo 2 schedule can be found below…

All Dynamo 2 games this season will be streamed live on www.mlsnextpro.com.