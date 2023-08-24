HOUSTON (KIAH) — Goals by Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo in extra time helped the Houston Dynamo get a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday to advance to the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Carrisquilla scored the game-winning goal in the 105th minute, putting the ball across goal into the bottom left corner of the net from the top of the penalty box. Caicedo scored 20 minutes later to seal the extra time win to send Houston to the U.S. Open Cup final for the second time in franchise history.

Dynamo captain Hector Herrera scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to put Houston up at the break, but Real Salt Lake got the equalizer in the 64th minute by Anderson Julio.

Houston Dynamo’s Erik Sviatchenko (28) hugs Adalberto Carrasquilla (20) as they walk off the pitch with Ethan Bartlow (4) after a goal by Carrasquilla against Real Salt Lake during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake forward Andres Gomez, left, jumps to try get to the ball as Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, right, fends him off during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) kicks the ball away next to Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi (8) during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango, left, and Houston Dynamo defender Micael, right, push off each other as they chase the ball during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Artur, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango, right, tangle up as they bring down the ball during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, left, blocks out Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda, right, as Herrera looks to pass the ball during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Luis Caicedo, left, scores against Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

After getting a red card for knocking down Houston Dynamo’s Luis Caicedo, Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera, top center, punches Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi (8) as Real Salt Lake’s Maikel Chang (16) and Dynamo’s Artur, right, try to hold Vera back during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semifinal Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Inter Miami won the other semifinal over FC Cincinnati 5-4 in penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw in Miami. Messi had two assists in the match.

Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup.

The U.S. Open Cup final is set for Sept. 27 in Miami.

With the win, Houston also qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Dynamo will be back in MLS regular season action on Saturday at Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.