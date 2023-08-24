HOUSTON (KIAH) — Goals by Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo in extra time helped the Houston Dynamo get a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday to advance to the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
Carrisquilla scored the game-winning goal in the 105th minute, putting the ball across goal into the bottom left corner of the net from the top of the penalty box. Caicedo scored 20 minutes later to seal the extra time win to send Houston to the U.S. Open Cup final for the second time in franchise history.
Dynamo captain Hector Herrera scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to put Houston up at the break, but Real Salt Lake got the equalizer in the 64th minute by Anderson Julio.
Inter Miami won the other semifinal over FC Cincinnati 5-4 in penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw in Miami. Messi had two assists in the match.
Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup.
The U.S. Open Cup final is set for Sept. 27 in Miami.
With the win, Houston also qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Dynamo will be back in MLS regular season action on Saturday at Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.