Houston Dynamo, Dash, give back during COVID-19 pandemic

What have your favorite sports teams been up to during the pandemic? They can’t play, but they can help; and they are!

The Houston Dynamo and Dash are making sure to give back while they’ve been off the field.

Morning Dose sports journalist Hannah Trippett, talks with Valerie Holland with the Houston Dynamo about how the team is taking part in helping the community during this critical time.

Watch to see how you too, can get involved!

