HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Dynamo Football Club announced that ConocoPhillips will be an official partner of both Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash. The partnership will connect soccer and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for local students and educators through various initiatives, including scholarships, curriculum and theme nights at Shell Energy Stadium.

“Our Club is thrilled to partner with one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies headquartered in Houston to provide STEM educational opportunities to students across our tremendous city,” HDFC Chief Operating Officer Jessica O’Neill said. “In partnership with ConocoPhillips, both the Dynamo and Dash are proud to support the next generation of STEM professionals with scholarships and educational assets from grade school to high school graduates. We look forward to rolling out these joint initiatives starting in the 2024 season.”

The Club has worked with six school districts in the Houston area over the last four years to expand access to STEM curriculum, reaching more than 10,000 students since 2019. This partnership will look to expand on those efforts with three key components which will launch when the Dynamo and Dash kickoff their seasons in early 2024.

“We’re excited to team up with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash in a partnership that advances our commitment to support student enrichment in our hometown,” ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said. “Through our sponsorships of STEM Night at the stadium, a new STEM scholarship for high school students and the Kickstart STEM program, we look forward to working together to equip Houston students for future career success.”

The Goal-Getters Scholarship presented by ConocoPhillips will award four annual scholarships to standout soccer student-athletes in the Houston area. Recipients will be selected by specific criteria determined in collaboration between ConocoPhillips and HDFC to be announced at a future date.

Kickstart STEM presented by ConocoPhillips is a program that will provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming to 5th-8th grade teachers and students throughout Houston. More than 3,000 students each year will learn STEM lessons that incorporate aspects of soccer. Dynamo and Dash players and coaches will visit local schools throughout the year to help demonstrate lessons to students. Teachers will be provided with a training session, teaching manuals on soccer with STEM education lesson plans, soccer equipment to replicate lessons from the manual, as well as access to online worksheets to use throughout the school year. Students will be provided with a workbook that includes lessons to complete throughout the year.

ConocoPhillips will also be the title sponsor of a STEM Night each year for one regular season match at Shell Energy Stadium to highlight the partnership and STEM initiatives in the community. The matchday will also include hosting local high school students for a pregame STEM-related event.