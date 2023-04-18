HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Dynamo are honoring Earth Day with special jerseys and an auction that will go towards maintaining one of Houston’s famous waterways.

Houston Dynamo defender Brad Smith shows off the team’s new “One Planet” jersey. (Houston Dynamo FC)

The Dynamo revealed their “One Planet” jerseys on Tuesday that the team will wear in Saturday’s match against Inter Miami at Shell Energy Stadium. The specially made jerseys by Adidas is made out of plastic collected from beaches and coastal communities.

But fans can put in their bids to get the game-worn jerseys beginning tomorrow at the Dynamo’s website, with proceeds from the auction going to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, which fosters the redevelopment and stewardship of Buffalo Bayou.

The auction begins on Thursday. To bid on the jerseys, go to the Dynamo Charities website.