HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Dynamo have unveiled a special new jersey for the 2022 season that reflects why Houston is called the “Bayou City.”

The Dynamo’s new alternative kit, dubbed the “Bayou City Kit,” is an all-black uniform that has a tone pattern that “imitates the flow of watch along the bayous reflected in moonlight,” the team said.

The Bayou City Kit. (Houston Dynamo FC)

The silver embellishments on the shoulders of the kit are supposed to represent “the Dynamo’s championship pedigree” as well as to represent winning silver championship trophies like the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.











Houston Dynamo FC

Dynamo fans will get to see their team wear the Bayou City kits for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 27 when the team faces Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium.

But fans can purchase the kits beginning Thursday at the Dynamo Store at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or order online at MLSstore.com.