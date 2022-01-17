Houston has moved into the top 10 of the Associated Press’ men’s basketball poll this week, due to a win at Tulsa and a shakeup after a lot of top teams lost this week.

The Cougars are now ranked at No. 10 in the poll following Saturday’s win, a tight 66-64 win over the Golden Hurricane. Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points to help the Coogs hold off a late Tulsa rally.

The only bad news for the Cougars in the game is that they lost point guard Jamal Shead to an ankle injury in the first half.

Houston (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) will be back at home this week, with a game vs. South Florida on Tuesday and will face East Carolina on Saturday.

Meanwhile, preseason No. 1 Gonzaga has climbed back to the top of the AP poll, ending Baylor’s five-week run.

The Bulldogs got 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five.

A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Baylor saw its 21-game winning streak end with consecutive losses and 13 ranked teams lost last week, including nine on Saturday. Baylor plunged four spots to No. 5 while Southern California toppled 11 places to No. 16.

