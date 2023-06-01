HOUSTON (KIAH) — When some of the best golfers in the world come to the Bayou City next year, the tournament they’ll play in will have a new name and sponsor.

The Astros Golf Foundation and the PGA Tour announced yesterday that they’ve entered into a five-year partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital.

The tournament will be known as the Texas Children’s Houston Open from 2024 to 2028.

The largest pediatric and women’s health care system in the country that’s headquartered in Houston had been a community sponsor of the tournament for the past two years.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner as we continue our mission of giving back to the greater Houston community,” Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane said about the deal with Texas Children’s.

“We are beyond excited to be a part of this monumental sporting event and want to thank Jim and his team for all they’ve done to make this dream a reality,” Texas Children’s President and CEO Mark Wallace said.