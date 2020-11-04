Houston Open returns to Memorial Park

18 May 2000: Tiger Woods of the USA’s Nike golf ball during the Deutsche Bank SAP Open – TPC of Europe at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Mandatory Credit: Paul Severn /Allsport

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Houston is welcoming back the Houston Open. The last time Houston hosted the event was back in 1963.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros Owner Jim Crane, and the Astros Golf Foundation kicked off the 2020 Vivint Houston Open Golf Tournament at Memorial Park on Monday.

The tournament runs November 5-8. The city officials say, to prepare for the event, the Memorial Park Golf Course underwent an 18-month, $34-million renovation, funded by the Astros Golf Foundation. This year’s tournament will feature an elite field of 132 golfers competing for a $7-million purse for the winner. The Houston Open last played at Memorial Park in 1963.

“This is a momentous day in the City of Houston, and frankly for the entire region,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Our City looks forward to hosting some of the best golfers in the world to play the newly renovated Memorial Park Golf Course. I consider the international spotlight on Houston a hole-in-one. It is incredible to think that for the first time in 57 years the Houston Open has returned to the Memorial Park Golf Course, and that could not have been accomplished without Astros Owner Jim Crane and Giles Kibbe with the Astros Golf Foundation.”

Access Memorial Loop Drive between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Please do not use Memorial Loop Drive between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Use Memorial Loop Drive after 11:00 p.m. to exit the park only.

Park north of Memorial Drive between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Please do not park overnight or between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Event security will be on patrol.

Use the Seymour Lieberman Trail between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Visit the Clay Family Eastern Glades between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Park south of Memorial Drive during normal park hours. There will be no tournament parking south of Memorial Drive.

Visit any of the City Houston’s other parks and trails during normal park hours. A list can be found on www.HoustonParks.org.