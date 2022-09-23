HOUSTON (KIAH) — The battle for the Bayou Bucket is back on this Saturday as Houston and Rice face off at TDECU Stadium with the Cougars looking to bounce back from two tough losses, while the Owls look for another big upset.

Houston (1-2) is coming off an overtime loss to Texas Tech and a rough home loss to Kansas. The Cougar defense has been maligned the early part of the season, allowing an average of 449 yards per game and 38.7 points per game.

Rice running back Cameron Montgomery (1) makes a gain in front of Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Trey Amos (21) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

UH needs a win over crosstown rival Owls to get back on track before beginning its final season in American Conference play next week.

Meanwhile, Rice (2-1) is on a two-game winning streak, getting home wins over McNeese and Louisiana after a blowout loss to USC to open the season. The Owls have moved the ball very well to start the season, averaging 405.3 yards per game, including 238.3 passing yards.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.