HOUSTON (KIAH) Rockets guard Jalen Green is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for teens and young adults who are living at Covenant House Texas. Last year, Green hosted a Thanksgiving event for a group of teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Covenant House Texas, which is located in Houston, provides shelter for homeless, abused, and abandoned youth from ages 18-24. They offer a care model for homeless youth including mental health and substance abuse counseling, educational and vocational training, transitional and permanent living programs, street outreach and prevention, pastoral ministry, and parenting classes in addition to providing the basic necessities of food, clothing, medical care, and safe shelter from the streets for youth in crisis.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Covenant House Texas (3412 Beulah Street; Houston, TX 77004)