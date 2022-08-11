HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Rockets announced their four-game schedule for the 2022 preseason. The Rockets full schedule for the 2022-23 regular season will be announced at a later date.

The Rockets will open the preseason by hosting San Antonio at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2 followed by another home game vs. Toronto on Friday, Oct. 7. Houston closes out its preseason with games at Miami on Monday, Oct. 10 and at Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the games against the Raptors and Heat. All four games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM.

Tickets for the two preseason home games are available to purchase by visiting Rockets.com.