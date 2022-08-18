HOUSTON (CW39) — The NBA dropped their 2022-23 schedule, and the Houston Rockets made the announcement in a fun video about their rookie players and their first day in the office.

The video features their three first-round picks, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and TyTy Washington at their first day at the office, meeting fellow Rocket players Josh Christopher, mascot Clutch the Bear, head coach Stephen Silas and watching a Zoom meeting with other Rockets stars like Jalen Green, assistant coach John Lucas and Hall-of-Famer Calvin Murphy.

The Rockets will open the season at Atlanta on Oct. 19 before playing their home opener vs. Memphis on Oct. 21. Ten of Houston’s first 13 games will be on the road, including two four-game trips. That ties for the most road games by any team through the first 13 games of a season in NBA history.

From mid-November through Christmas, Houston will play 13 of 19 games at Toyota Center, including a four-game homestand from Nov. 18-26 and a season-high seven straight home games from Dec. 11-23. In December, the Rockets will host six of the eight teams which advanced to the Conference Semifinals last season, including James Harden and Philadelphia on Dec. 5.

The Rockets will play eight of 12 on the road from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16, culminating with back-to-back games at the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. Coming off of that trip, eight of Houston’s next 11 games will be at home before playing a season-high tying five straight on the road from Feb. 10-26, broken up by NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City (Feb. 17-19).

Over a span from Feb. 28 through March 20, Houston will play 10 of 12 at Toyota Center, concluding with a six-game homestand which includes games vs. Boston, the Lakers, and Golden State. The Rockets will play seven of their last 10 games on the road, including the season finale at Washington on April 9.

The Rockets have 13 sets of back-to-back games this season, including two within the first eight games and four in March. Four of the back-to-backs feature both games at Toyota Center while four take place in different cities on the road.