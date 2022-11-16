HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin is hosting a Thanksgiving event for 50 young boys from the Urban Enrichment Institute.

The Martin and Rockets staff will distribute gifts to the children and provide Thanksgiving groceries for their families.

The Urban Enrichment Institute, located in Houston’s Fifth Ward, is designed to empower boys to become responsible men and productive members of their families and community.

UEI’s core program ‘The School-Based Projects’ is housed in five schools in the Houston Independent School District’s Northeast District and provides site coordinators who monitor school activities, interact with teachers and administrators, and help schedule after-school activities.

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center (4014 Market Street; Houston, TX 77020) Room #105