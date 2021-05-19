Houston Rockets promote Gretchen Sheirr to President of Business Operations

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Rockets released a statement Wednesday afternoon about their new President of Business Operations.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta today announced Gretchen Sheirr (Sheer) has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President of Business Operations.

“As soon as I began working with Gretchen, I was immediately impressed by her knowledge, her innovation and her leadership,” said Fertitta.  “With Gretchen having been part of the Houston Rockets success for two decades, I couldn’t be more excited to see her get this opportunity.  Her work ethic, attention to detail and passion for the Rockets gives me great confidence in her ability to perform at the highest level.”

“First, I’d like to thank Tilman, Patrick, and the entire Fertitta Family for their guidance and support, and of course, their trust to help steward the Rockets brand for the city of the Houston,” said Sheirr.  “To have this opportunity, in your hometown, for your childhood team, is a dream come true.”

Sheirr, who recently finished her 20th season with the Rockets, began as an account executive and worked her way up the ranks, becoming the team’s Sr. Director of Ticket Sales, Vice President of Sales & Services, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and eventually COO. 

As CRO, Sheirr oversaw all ticketing and suites sales, services and operations for the Rockets and Toyota Center as well as corporate development and business strategy.  In her expanded role as COO, all business departments reported directly to Sheirr.

Early in her career, Sheirr spearheaded the implementation of a private-label ticketing venture, now known as AXS Ticketing, which garnered success for both the Rockets and Toyota Center.  Her comprehensive understanding of ticketing strategy and ability to forecast industry opportunities along with a commitment to digital innovation and fostering strong relationships within the Houston business community have been vital to the organization’s success.

A native of Spring, Texas, Sheirr graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in marketing. She also was a four-year letter winner as a diver for LSU.  In 2017, she was named one of Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40, which annually recognizes the top young professionals in sports business.

Sheirr is a founding board member of WISE Houston and is a member of the Executive Women’s Partnership.  She and her husband, Ken, have twins, Zachary and Jordan, and live in The Woodlands.

