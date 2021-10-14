HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets are bringing back one of their young prospects with a multi-year signing of guard Armoni Brooks.

The team announced the deal on Thursday, along with the signing of guard Marcus Foster.

The deal with Brooks is for four years, according to ESPN.

The Rockets are signing guard Armoni Brooks to a four-year deal, sources tell ESPN. He averaged 11 points on a two-way deal for Houston a season ago. The first year of contract is guaranteed, and then trigger dates on guarantees for successive years moving forward. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2021

Brooks originally signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on April 3 after playing for their G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 20 games with five starts for Houston last season while averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game. The University of Houston product is shooting 9-of-16 from 3-point range this preseason and has the most 3-pointers made (60) through the first 20 games of a career in NBA history.

Foster was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his redshirt senior season at Creighton. The 6-foot-3 guard spent last season playing for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and Turk Telekom of the Turkish Basketball Super League. Foster appeared in four games for the Rockets during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived forward Tyler Bey.