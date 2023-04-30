HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Roughnecks’ season came to an end on Saturday night as they fell to the Arlington Renegades by a score of 26-11 at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Arlington has won the South Division Championship and advances to the XFL Championship, where they will take on the winner of the North Division Championship.

On Arlington’s opening possession of the game, they marched down the field on a 10-play,

75-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass. Houston’s two possessions in

the opening quarter resulted in a turnover on downs and a punt. At the end of one quarter of

play, the Roughnecks trailed 6-0.

The Renegades started off the second quarter with another touchdown, this one coming from 59

yards through the air, to go up 14-0.

The Roughnecks responded with a 1-yard touchdown rush by RB Jeremy Cox, followed by a successful 2-point try pass from QB Cole McDonald to WR Deontay Burnett.

Trailing 14-8, Houston’s defense allowed a 14-yard touchdown pass, extending their deficit to 20-8. A late 31-yard field goal by Arlington made the score 23-8 at halftime, in favor of the visiting Renegades.

After a forced fumble by LB Chauncey Rivers on a Houston punt, the Roughnecks got on the

board first in the second half, thanks to a 32-yard field goal by K Austin Jones. Each team

punted twice in the third quarter.

The Roughnecks trailed 23-11 after three quarters of play. Houston’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dashed late into the fourth quarter, as QB Cole McDonald tossed an interception that essentially sealed the deal. A 19-yard field goal by Arlington made the final score 26-11.

QB Cole McDonald went 9/25 for 82 passing yards and 1 interception. He added 7 carries for 47 rushing yards. RB Max Borghi led the team with 48 rushing yards.

On defense, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee had a team-high 11 total tackles. LB John Daka had the team’s lone sack.

The game had an attendance of 13,568.