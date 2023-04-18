Tickets for Championship game in Houston go on Sale Tuesday, April 18 at 1pm

(HOUSTON (CW39) — It was a big celebration over the weekend for the Houston Roughnecks. The XFL team already knew it was going to the South Division Championship Game, but would they play at home or away, was on the line.

It got a little nerve wracking at the start of Saturday’s game against the Vegas Vipers, but the Roughnecks eventually pulled off a 28-21 win.

The Houston Roughnecks still have one regular season game left at the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at 2 p.m. that could determine Houston’s opponent in the South Division title game.

The South Division Championship Game will be held Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m.

To get you excited, listen at CW39’s Sharron Melton interviews three of the Houston Roughneck’s players one day before Saturday’s big game.

(ABOVE: Three of the Houston Roughnecks players — defensive back Alexander Myres, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and defensive back William Likely — talk with CW39’s Sharron Melton about the team’s success in 2023 and making it to April 29th’s XFL South Division championship game.)