HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Roughnecks look to begin its march towards its first XFL championship with Saturday’s South Division Championship game against the Arlington Renegades at TDECU Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at will be televised on ESPN2.

Houston (7-3) has won both games over Arlington (4-6) this season, including Sunday’s 25-9 win at Choctaw Stadium. Running back Jeremy Cox had 21 carries for 120 rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season.

The Roughnecks also beat the Renegades 23-14 in Houston back in Week 2 on Feb. 26.

The winner advances to the XFL Championship Game, which takes place on May 13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The opponent will be the North Division Championship game winner, which will take place on Sunday between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the D.C. Defenders.