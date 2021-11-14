Houston runs over Temple, secures American Conference title game berth

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Houston methodically dispatched Temple 37-8 to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in a conference championship game since winning the American in 2015.

Houston running back Alton McCaskill (22) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games to make the Dec. 4 championship contest. The Bearcats host SMU next Saturday and are at East Carolina in two weeks.

Houston returns to action and closes both its regular-season home and AAC schedules against Memphis at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at TDECU Stadium.