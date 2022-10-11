HOUSTON (KIAH) — Got an old Houston Texans jersey lying around? Got an old player that not on the team anymore (cough Deshaun Watson cough)?

Well, the team has a deal for you to get an updated jersey for significant price reduction.

The Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team’s bye week from now until Saturday.

Fans will be able to exchange Nike player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium.

Jersey Exchange Details and Criteria

Jerseys can be exchanged until Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium.

Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange include Texans players originally acquired during the 2017 – 2021 seasons who are no longer on the Texans’ roster.

Who can exchange…

Fans may exchange a Game, Limited or Elite jersey to receive 44% off a new jersey of the same style. Fans may also choose to exchange a Limited or Elite jersey for a Game jersey.

Game jerseys are available immediately in-store at the Texans Team Shop. Limited or Elite jerseys will take three to six weeks to complete.

Who can’t exchange…

Fans cannot exchange a player jersey for a new custom jersey. Fans must have the jersey they are exchanging in-hand to receive a coupon to exchange a jersey.

For more information, including accepted player jerseys, directions to the Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and frequently asked questions, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/JerseyExchange.