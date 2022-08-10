HOUSTON (CW39) — Local sports teams are announcing their support and well wishes for the Pearland Little League team on advancing to the World Series. Rice, the Houston Texans, and Houston Astros are showing local support.

Houston Texans head coach Love Smith extending his best wishes for the Pearland Little League team winning!

Houston Texans coach Smith made the following statement about the team:

Let’s get to some of the really important things, like congratulating the Pearland Little League team on making the World Series. That’s pretty awesome. In between meetings, got a chance to watch a little bit of the game. Just exciting as much as anything. No matter what level you play, to get a chance to move up and play in something like that is pretty special. Can’t wait to see them kind of finish it up and bring it on home. Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith

Houston Astros congratulated the team after their win Tuesday afternoon …

Good luck to Pearland Little League in their Little League Baseball Southwest Region Championship Game today! Houston Astros Twitter

Rice baseball posted their support on Twitter with the following message of support:

On to Williamsport! Congratulations and Best Wishes to the Pearland Little League All-Stars! #RFND Rice Baseball Twitter

As the team makes their way to the World Series, support continues to grow locally as fans and supporters cheer them on via social media.