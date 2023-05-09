HOUSTON (KIAH) — Candidates hoping to become new Houston Texans Cheerleaders grabbed their pom poms for their 2023 tryouts, and candidates are expected to be find out if they made the cut this week.

The Texans’ cheerleaders hosted their third round on Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Cheerleading hopefuls filled the place for their chance to dance in front of the program’s director and judges.

The ladies only had an hour to show their performance for the dancing portion of the tryouts. Those who made it are expected to be posted today and the finalist interview round will be Tuesday, May 9th, and Wednesday May 10th.

Good luck future Texans cheerleaders!