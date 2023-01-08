Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the second straight time the team has let their head coach go at the end of a season.

Smith led the Texans to a dismal 3-13-1 record in 2022, despite Sunday’s 32-31 win at Indianapolis that ended up costing the Texans the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cal McNair, the team’s chairman and CEO, along with general manager Nick Caserio, announced the decision to let Smith go late Sunday night.

“I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward,” McNair said in a statement. “While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success.

“Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”