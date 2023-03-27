This is the first time some of these Middle and High School Female Students have ever played flag football

HOUSTON (KIAH) Whoever said flag foot is not for girls, needs to change the way they think! That’s because when dozens of girls gathered over this past weekend to take part, it was a reminder that girls can do anything!

The Houston Texas hosted the 2nd Annual “Girls Flag Kickoff Jamboree”. This six week program, in partnership between the Texans and the NFL, announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program.

The program features eight local middle school and high school teams. They take part in training drills, and practices. Then they compete in a 6 week season!

On Saturday, the Texans hosted the nearly 100 female student athletes and that’s when they to unveiled their uniforms, at Legacy: The School of Sports Sciences, in Spring. Also, Texans Legends Cecil Shorts III, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders were at the event to support the athletes!

