HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lovie Smith gets a new promotion with the Houston Texans, as the team announced Smith as the new head coach on Monday.

Out of the seven candidates interviewed for the new head coach position, Smith lands the job. Smith was the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator this past season.

This decision comes after the Texans fired head coach David Culley in mid-January. He was let go after his team went 4-13 during the 2021 season. Culley held the position for less than one year before he was let go.

The Texans will not receive compensatory draft picks for hire. Under the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams receive two third-round picks for developing a minority assistant who is hired for a head coaching job. But since Smith is not leaving for another team and has not been on Houston’s staff for two years, the Texans will not receive compensation.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said, “Smith is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader.”

Smith is one of four minority head coaches in the NFL. He spent the majority of his career playing for the Chicago Bears. After he left in 2012, Smith went on to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Smith joined David Culley’s Texans staff in March last year after being fired following a five-year stint as head coach at the University of Illinois.

Smith has an 89-87 record as an NFL head coach and was the 2005 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Houston interviewed multiple candidates over the past few weeks, including Brian Flores, Hines Ward, Josh McCown and Joe Lombardi. Flores, who is Black, was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

Flores issued a statement through his legal team applauding the Texans for hiring a Black man, but questioning why he wasn’t offered the job.

“We would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans’ head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL,” his legal team said in a statement.

The Texans had been criticized by some in the media this week for even considering McCown for the position since the 42-year-old former NFL quarterback has never coached at any level aside from volunteering with his son’s high school team. McCown spent part of the 2020 season on Houston’s practice squad before retiring following a 17-year career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.