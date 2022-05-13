HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans will open the 2022 season with three of its first five games on the road.

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, giving fans and players a first look at the league schedule.

The Texans will open the season at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, an AFC South divisional opponent.

Houston will then have back-to-back road games at Denver and at Chicago, then after a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans head back on the road at Jacksonville before its bye week.

Houston has only one primetime game so far this season. The Texans will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, Nov. 3. The game will be streamed only on Amazon Prime, for subscribers only.

One big game everyone will be looking at is when the Texans host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 4. It may mark the return of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded earlier this season.

The Texans will face NFC East opponents this season, so that means the Texans will face their in-state rival, the Dallas Cowboys. The battle for Texas will be on Sunday, Dec. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Texans end the season with three straight AFC South opponents, starting with a Saturday road game at Tennessee on Christmas Eve.

But future games, including the regular season finale at Indianapolis, can be flexed to a primetime game. The Week 18 matchup with the Colts could be moved to a Saturday night doubleheader.

Here’s the full schedule for the Texans (bold games are AFC South games):

Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis 12 p.m. CBS Sept. 18 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. CBS Sept. 25 @ Chicago 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 9 @ Jacksonville 12 p.m. CBS WEEK 6 BYE BYE BYE Oct. 23 @ Las Vegas 3:05 p.m. CBS Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee 3:05 p.m. CBS Nov. 3 (Thurs.) vs. Philadelphia 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Nov. 13 @ New York Giants 12 p.m. CBS Nov. 20 vs. Washington 12 p.m. FOX Nov. 27 @ Miami 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 11 @ Dallas 12 p.m. FOX Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 24 (Sat.) @ Tennessee 12 p.m. CBS Jan. 1 vs. Jacksonville 12 p.m. CBS Jan. 7 or 8 @ Indianapolis TBD TBD

The Texans also released its preseason schedule, hosting the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game, then facing the Los Angeles Rams in southern California. But dates and times for those games have not yet been determined.

Only one preseason game is set, with Houston hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Aug. 25. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.