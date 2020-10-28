Houston Texans player tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Texans have had a tough year, like most of the NFL. Most recently, the Houston Texans fired coach Bill O’Brien after a terrible start to the season.

Now this…

Wednesday morning the team announced a Houston Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the facility to close for deep cleaning.

Here’s a look at the team’s official statement:

