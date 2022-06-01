HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans announced that it has raised over $400,000 for the families of the slain students and teachers in last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The players donated $200,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which will provide financial assistance directly to the community. The players gave to the fund for monetary aid and wellness support.

The team’s owners, the McNair family, decided to match the players’ donation to the fund.

“Texans care about Texans, especially in times of triumph and tragedy,” Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our players for championing this effort and was inspired to support our neighbors in Uvalde alongside them. I also know we have a great responsibility to lend our voices to important and meaningful conversations that bring awareness to senseless gun violence.”

The Texans also said its players and staff will wear orange on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The day was created in 2015 on June 2, on what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Pendleton was shot and killed on a Chicago playground.

Fans interested in contributing to the Robb School Memorial Fund can donate directly with First State Bank of Uvalde by check through the mail (payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”) or through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. To learn more about Wear Orange, visit wearorange.org.