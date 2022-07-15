HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans have reached a settlement with 30 women who have sexual misconduct claims against former Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson, attorney Tony Buzbee said on Friday.

The Texans were added to the misconducts by Buzbee, who is representing the women in the suit. It comes after one of Watson’s accusers filed a suit against his former team after a story in the New York Times said a Texans employee gave Watson a nondisclosure agreement form after one of his accusers threatened to expose his behavior in a social media post. That case against the Texans will be dismissed with prejudice, Buzbee said.

The Times’ story also stated that the team provided Watson the venue for his massage appointments that would result in civil claims and criminal complaints.

Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably,” a statement from Texans owners Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair said. “This is not an admission of wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.”

In a statement, Buzbee said that he will not make any more comments on the Texans’ role in the Watson cases, “other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and in the way in which Watson’s team has done so,” he said.

The Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns back in April, and Watson’s future in playing for the Browns is up in the air as the NFL decides its disciplinary action against the star quarterback.

Watson has denied all wrongdoing in the cases, but he settled with 20 of the 24 women who have accused him.

Buzbee also stated that the four remaining cases against Watson will continue and will be tried in the spring of 2023.