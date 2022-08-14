HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Texans showed a flair for the dramatic, getting a big turnover late in the fourth quarter and score the game-winning touchdown in the game’s final minute to win the team’s first preseason game of 2022.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel led the Texans on a seven-play, 90-yard drive, ending with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III with 25 seconds left to give Houston a 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The Texans offense still showed some growing pains, as quarterback Davis Mills only threw the ball three times, but completed all three for just 14 yards. Meanwhile, the running game struggled with Marlon Mack and Royce Freeman, but one back looked strong in limited time.

#Texans head coach Lovie Smith with his early thoughts on how his team looked in their first preseason game against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/P7HWtP3wSU — Chad Washington (@ChadDWashington) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, New Orleans’ first offensive drive looked smooth despite being without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and several other starters. Quarterback and Katy native Andy Dalton led the Saints on a 10-play, 67-yard drive, ending with a 9-yard screen pass to running back Dwayne Washington for a 7-0 lead.

Dameon Pierce, the fourth-round pick out of Florida, showed that he could be RB1 for Houston by rushing for 49 yards on five carries, including a 20-yard run that helped set up Houston’s lone touchdown of the first half, a 4-yard pass from Jeff Driskel to wideout Jalen Camp that put the Texans up 10-7.

The defense did make a couple of takeaways in the first half, including a interception by cornerback Tremon Smith. He also had a big pass breakup late in the first half that prevented a New Orleans touchdown.

Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (1) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressures by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) as the passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman (53) and cornerback Tremon Smith (1) after a catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

But the offense slowed to a crawl in the second half, as Driskel threw two interceptions (three for the game) and the Saints got a field goal to take the lead.

New Orleans was driving for another touchdown, but fumbled the ball inside the red zone, recovered by Houston. Then just after the two-minute warning, Driskel hit Camp for a 49-yard gain to the Saints’ 30-yard line.

The Texans will now prepare for its second preseason game with a trip to the West Coast for a game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Friday with a 9 p.m. central time kickoff.