HOUSTON (KIAH) — Once again, two area teams – Houston and Texas Southern – are back in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The University of Houston is back in the “Big Dance” after last year’s run to the Final Four. The Cougars will face UAB (Alabama-Birmingham) in the first round of the tournament on Friday night at 8:20 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pa. It will air on TNT.

Houston is the No. 5 seed in the South Region. Arizona is the top seed in the region, followed by Villanova, Tennessee and Illinois.

Houston went 29-5 this season and won the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles despite losing a pair of star players to injury in junior guard Marcus Sasser and sophomore guard Tramon Mark.

But the Coogs still were able to remain a force thanks to head coach Kelvin Sampson, who led the team to a strong season despite the injuries.

UAB, who is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, has a 27-7 record and won the Conference USA tournament. The Blazers have won eight of its last nine games and is seventh among Division I teams with 80.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern will play in the First Four against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The game will be on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio and will be televised on truTV.

The Tigers, 18-12 on the season, will make their third consecutive First Four appearance and fourth all-time. TSU has won its past two First Four appearances in 2018 and 2021.

The winner of Tuesday’s game heads to Fort Worth, Texas to face the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas, on Thursday at Dickies Arena.

Other Texas teams in the NCAA Tournament include: No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 3 seed Texas Tech, No. 6 seed Texas and No. 9 seed TCU.

NCAA Men’s Tournament schedule

First Four: March 15-16

March 15-16 First round: March 17-18

March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20

March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25

March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: April 2

April 2 NCAA national championship game: April 4