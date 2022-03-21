HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was an exciting weekend for the University of Houston and Texas Tech, as both teams advanced in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

For Texas Christian University (TCU) and the Texas Longhorns, not so much. Both teams were knocked over the weekend.

For the third season in a row, the Cougars are heading to the Sweet 16 after they rallied to beat Illinois on Sunday afternoon, 68-53.

On Thursday, the Cougars will play the No. 1 seed in the East Region, Arizona. The Wildcats beat TCU at home with a score of 85-80.

The Longhorns fell to Purdue 81 -71 to advance the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech will be joining them. The Red Raiders beat Notre Dame, 59-53. Tech, the No. 3 seed, will next face No. 2 seed Duke in the West Region semifinals in San Francisco on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

For Cougar fans looking to hit the road, here are the details for Thursday’s game. It will be played in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. Tip-off will be around 9 p.m., following the Michigan-Villanova game. The game will be televised on TBS.

As for women’s basketball, the Cougars beat Tennessee Tech 63-55 in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) on Sunday in the Fertitta Center. The Cougars will play either Alabama or Tulane in the next round.

In the women’s NCAA tournament, Texas is the lone team from the Lone Star State to advance to the Sweet 16. The Longhorns beat Utah 78-56 on Sunday to advance in the tournament. They will face either Ohio State or LSU in the Spokane regional semifinals on Friday.