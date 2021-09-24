Game day around the state: TX college football forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There are many reasons to be excited for this weekend. The weather will be spectacular, and we have some pretty good match ups to keep us entertained. Calm winds, sunny skies, and 80s will keep everyone on #TeamWeather no matter what your alma mater may be.

Some games to keep up with on Saturday include:

11 a.m Texas Tech @ Texas

2:30 p.m Navy @ Houston

2:30 p.m Iowa State @ Baylor

6 p.m Texas A&M @ Arkansas