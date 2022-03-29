HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pair of college basketball stars from Houston and Rice will participate in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Thursday.
UH graduate guard Taze Moore will participate in the slam dunk competition, while Rice graduate guard Carl Pierre will participate in the 3-point competition.
Moore was an integral part of the Cougars’ run in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 steals per game.
He scored 21 points in Houston’s second-round win over Illinois and had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Cougars’ loss to Villanova in the Elite Eight.
Pierre set the Rice single-season record with 97 three-pointers and tied the single-game mark for three-pointers with eight in a game at Marshall.
He led Conference USA in three-point field goal percentage, connecting on 40.4% from beyond the arc, and was second with 2.9 three-pointers made per game while averaging 15.4 points per game.
The State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights.
The event will be televised Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.