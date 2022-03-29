HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pair of college basketball stars from Houston and Rice will participate in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Thursday.

UH graduate guard Taze Moore will participate in the slam dunk competition, while Rice graduate guard Carl Pierre will participate in the 3-point competition.

Moore was an integral part of the Cougars’ run in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 steals per game.

He scored 21 points in Houston’s second-round win over Illinois and had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Cougars’ loss to Villanova in the Elite Eight.

Pierre set the Rice single-season record with 97 three-pointers and tied the single-game mark for three-pointers with eight in a game at Marshall.

Rice guard Carl Pierre (12) attempts to pass the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

He led Conference USA in three-point field goal percentage, connecting on 40.4% from beyond the arc, and was second with 2.9 three-pointers made per game while averaging 15.4 points per game.

The State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights.

The event will be televised Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.